Grant Leads Toyota 1-2-3 In USAC At Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway

Justin Grant led Buddy Kofoid and Emerson Axsom in a Toyota one-two-three finish at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway on the final night of the NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Eastern Midget Week.

Grant becomes the seventh different Toyota-powered driver to win in USAC competition this season with the win coming one day after earning runner-up honors at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

Axsom led most of the early going, taking over the lead from Tanner Thorson on lap three and then maintaining the top spot through the midway point of the race when he and Grant began an extended battle up front. The two traded slider after slider for three laps before Grant would finally take the lead at the start/finish line on lap 23.

Grant then began to pull away as Axsom and Kofoid fought it out for second-place with Kofoid taking over the position on lap 32 as Grant had pulled out to a 2.5-second lead only to have a caution flag bunch the field.

Grant never wavered down the stretch, though, taking the win ahead of Kofoid and Axsom. The third-place finish marks Axsom’s third podium in the five-race Eastern Midget Week, with the 16-year-old earning top-five finishes in each event. Two more Toyota drivers also brought home top-five finishes on the night as Chris Windom placed fourth, one spot ahead of Daison Pursley.

Kofoid continues to lead the championship standings in a close battle with Windom and Axsom.

Next up for USAC is The Dirt Track at IMS, August 18-19.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “I’ve always really liked this place. It’s a lot of work. I was hustling all 40 laps. We got to put on a show for all the fans. It’s great to finally put this car into Victory Lane. We’ve had a good car all year long and run second a ton. It sure feels good and thanks to everyone who makes this possible – NOS Energy Drink, Toyota, Spike, everyone.”

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “You just had to be perfect on the top. Seems like when Justin would make a mistake, then I’d make the same mistake. I couldn’t get close enough to take a shot at him. Hats off to Justin and the RMS team. It was a good points night, but I still wish I could have been one spot better. Thanks to everyone at Keith Kunz Motorsports and to Toyota and Mobil 1 who make this possible.”

TRD PR