Ryan Dungey Foundation Announces Opportunity Awaits, Its First Fundraising Event

Following its recent introduction, the Ryan Dungey Foundation
, the new nonprofit organization established by the nine-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion, announces plans for its first fundraising event. Opportunity Awaits
, a ride day for everyone, will take place on Saturday, September 18, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway
. Registration to get involved in this special event is now open.
“The motocross community, and two wheels in general, provided me with the life I enjoy today. Without the support of those who believed in my abilities I could have never achieved the success I had in my career,” explained Dungey. “It’s important for me to invest back into the industry that gave me so much, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels. Opportunity Awaits will provide an avenue to do just that, as we encourage any and everyone, especially kids who have never swung a leg over a bike, to come out and experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment.”