State of the Sport Sets Table for Momentous 2022 IMSA Season

Friday night’s State of the Sport presentation at Road America led by IMSA President John Doonan shared key insights from the 2021 season to date, while also setting the stage for the future.

The program covered a substantial amount of ground, from the unveiling of 2022 schedules for all IMSA-sanctioned series to providing key updates on NBC Sports broadcast coverage and competition enhancements.

These announcements coupled with this year’s other blockbuster headlines like LMDh-LMH convergence, the introduction of GTD PRO and multiple announcements from manufacturers confirming their future plans reinforces a bright long-term future for IMSA.

“We are on the cusp of an amazing new era for IMSA and sports car racing worldwide,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “The 2022 season reinforces one of IMSA’s biggest strengths, which is our tremendous collection of events, facilities and promoters.

“We will restabilize and simplify our GT platform through GTD PRO and GTD and prepare for the introduction of the new prototype category coming in 2023, while at the same time recognizing the considerable success of Daytona Prototype international (DPi) in its final season.”

Familiar Dates, Venues Highlight 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule

The venerable group of 12 world class venues and events that has traditionally populated the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule returns in 2022.

The season gets under way as usual with the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 29-30 with all five classes – Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) Grand Touring Daytona PRO (GTD PRO) and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) – battling twice around the clock for one of the biggest prizes in all of motorsport.

The Rolex 24 also kicks off the four-race slate of IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races that also will include the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 19, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday, June 26 and the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Five races – the four Michelin Endurance Cup events and two-hour, 40-minute race at Road America scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7 – will include all five WeatherTech Championship classes.

Four-class races will be held on Sunday, May 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (DPi, LMP2, GTD PRO and GTD); Sunday, May 15 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (DPi, LMP2, LMP3 and GTD) and Sunday, July 3 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (DPi, LMP3, GTD PRO and GTD). It will be the first WeatherTech Championship race at CTMP since 2019 and for the GTD class, will award points toward the WeatherTech Sprint Cup only.

Three WeatherTech Championship classes – DPi, GTD PRO and GTD (Sprint Cup only) – will compete in the 100-minute Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday, April 9. The 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Detroit’s Belle Isle circuit is set for Saturday, June 4 and will feature the DPi and GTD classes.

Lime Rock Park on Saturday, July 16 and VIRginia International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 28 will feature only the WeatherTech Championship GT classes in two-hour, 40-minute races.

All told, the GTD class will participate in all 12 races – two of them Sprint Cup-only – with 10 races scheduled for the DPi and GTD PRO classes and seven races each for the LMP2 and LMP3 classes.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 returns as well on the weekend of Jan. 21-23 and will again include a 100-minute qualifying race to set the grid for the following weekend’s Rolex 24.