Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Reveals Schedule for 10th Season

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America will return for its 10th season in 2022 with a new car and challenging schedule that once again features six doubleheader rounds to determine champions in four classes.

In the schedule announced Friday evening at Road America, the Lamborghini single-make series released its 2022 calendar. It includes five North American rounds plus the season finale at a site and date to be determined that coincides with the World Final gathering Lamborghini Super Trofeo competitors from the North American, European and Asian series.

The 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season will open at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from April 29-May 1. The second domestic round will be at a site and date to be determined. Succeeding rounds will take place at Watkins Glen International (June 23-26), Road America (Aug. 6-7) and VIRginia International Raceway (Aug. 26-28).

Lamborghini is introducing the latest generation of the series’ race car, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 car, for competition in 2022. Participants will have the option of running the EVO2 or upgrading the current Huracán Super Trofeo EVO with a dedicated kit so those cars may continue to compete.

“We’re very excited to start the 2022 season at the famed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca,” said Chris Ward, Senior Manager, Motorsports, Automobili Lamborghini America. “I can’t think of a better venue for us to kick off the 10th season of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. Also, it will be the debut of the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, which has already been so well received with a wealth of pre-orders. We cannot wait to welcome back our current drivers and teams as well as new competitors for what looks to be another record grid for the year.”

All four of the announced venues are unique and challenging road courses that are also part of the 2021 schedule. The weekend schedule for each 2022 round will remain the same, consisting of two practice sessions, two qualifying sessions and two 50-minute races.

“We’re delighted to be joining the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship again at Laguna Seca for our opener and the additional venues of Watkins Glen, Road America and VIR,” Ward added. “We’ll have exciting news to follow on the venue for Round 2, and the World Finals location for next year, of course, will be announced when we visit Misano, Italy, at this year’s World Finals in October.”

The 2022 schedule announcement comes as Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America prepares to celebrate the 100th race in series history on Sunday at Road America.

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO NORTH AMERICA

2022 Provisional Schedule

April 29-May 1 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Date TBD – Track TBD

June 23-26 – Watkins Glen International

August 5-7 – Road America

August 26-28 – VIRginia International Raceway

Date TBD – World Final, Track TBD