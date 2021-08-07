Giovanni Scelzi Makes Late Charge For 360 Knoxville Nationals Prelim Victory

Making the charge through traffic in the closing laps at the Knoxville Raceway, California’s Giovanni Scelzi captured Night 2 of the 31st annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Gio’s first career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network; Scelzi’s win comes just 14 races after his brother, Domonic Scelzi, added his name to the record books at the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup. The win is his second in 360cid competition at Knoxville Raceway in as many races contested at the Iowa half-mile.

Asked if the laps a week ago helped, Scelzi simply replied, “Oh yeah, for sure.”

Chasing Austin McCarl through traffic in the closing laps, the pair looked for open lanes to clear the slower cars, with both trying the middle line through turns one and two. Sticking hard on the right rear, Scelzi was quick to return to the center line as the pair worked Lap 17.

Building momentum off the fourth turn, Gio kept true to the middle entering turn one, pulling event with the No. 27 in the second turn. Drag racing to the back straightaway, the KCP Racing No. 18 shot to the lead and pulled away by 1.745-seconds.

In his hunt for the win, Gio stated, “I got stuck behind Skylar [Prochaska] for a while, and he was just good enough that I couldn’t clear him, and wasn’t sure where to go, but once I cleared him, I knew I could get going. I had lost track of where Carson [McCarl] was at, and he ended up right in front of me, but this was an awesome car. It pretty much drove itself.”

McCarl, in second, was chased to the line by Skylar Prochaska, who held second the opening 12 laps. Scott Bogucki rolled across the line fourth, with Daryn Pittman taking fifth on the closing lap. Terry McCarl took sixth, with Brooke Tatnell in seventh. Battling nearly the entire event, Clint Garner got the better of Ian Madsen, with Colorado’s Jake Bubak moving up three spots to complete the top ten.

A field of 47 drivers was on hand to bring the weekend attendance to 90 competitors for the 31st annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to John Carney II, Jake Martens, Jake Bubak, Colby Copeland, and Seth Brahmer. The BMRS B-Feature win went to Sawyer Phillips.

