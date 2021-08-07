Crews Earns Second POWRi Win At I-55; Grant, McIntosh Go 2-3 in USAC At Bloomsburg

Brent Crews drove to his second POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature win of the season at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri, while Justin Grant and Cannon McIntosh finished second and third, respectively, in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Eastern Midget Week feature at Bloomsburg (Pa.) Fair Raceway, Friday.

Crews, 13, became the youngest national midget feature winning in history when he won last month at Valley Speedway. His two triumphs this season are the only ones ever scored by a 13-year-old in a national feature event.

Crews came out on top after a fierce battle with CB Industries teammate Ryan Timms before a late-race incident dropped him to an eventual 19th-place finish. Crews was joined in the top two by Keith Kunz Motorsports driver Bryant Wiedeman in a Toyota one-two finish on the night.

POWRi will be back at I-55 Raceway for night two of the Iron Man 55 on Saturday night.

In USAC, Grant and McIntosh led the way for Toyota with their podium finishes, but it was Grant’s RMS Racing teammate Thomas Meseraull who was the class of the field on the night.

Meseraull started the night in fourth, but quickly moved up in the top two in the first five laps, then dove low through turn four to take the lead from Alex Bright on lap eight. He then proceeded to pull away from the field and began to lap the back of the field by lap 12. He had opened up a 1.68-second lead by lap 13, only to see a yellow flag bunch the field up on lap 14.

After the restart, Meseraull once again pulled away and by lap 19, he had stretched out a 1.619-second lead and appeared to be on the way to victory only to clip the tail of a lapped car going through turn two, turning both around and ending his chances for his third USAC win of the season.

That gave the lead to Tanner Thorson, who was able to hold off Grant on a late restart for the victory, with Grant coming home second, one spot ahead of Dave Mac Motorsports’ McIntosh. Bright would finish fourth and Emerson Axsom was fifth as Toyota drivers captured four of the top five finishing positions.

Daison Pursley (sixth), Logan Seavey (seventh), Buddy Kofoid (eighth) and Taylor Reimer (ninth) also earned top-10 finishes on the night.

Four different Toyota drivers from four different teams earned podium finishes in the two Friday events.

USAC closes out the five-race Eastern Midget Week at Lanco’s Clyde martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa., on Saturday night.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “The RMS guys gave me a great car tonight as they always do. We were able to click off some pretty good laps there. The last restart was our opportunity, but I got goobered up out of four and spun my tires down the front straight. I’m a bit frustrated, but seconds are good and podiums are good, but we’ll just keep clicking along and trying to get this thing into Victory Lane.”

Cannon McIntosh, Dave Mac Motorsports: “There at the end we had a little bit more of a clear track in front of us. We had a really good car and I was able to put it wherever we wanted. It’s good to be back on the podium. This team deserves it. Every time we’ve had speed lately, things haven’t gone our way. Obviously, we wanted to be a couple of spots better, but you can’t complain when you’re on the podium.”

