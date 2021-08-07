GMS Racing ARCA Watkins Glen Recap

Race Notes:

- GMS Racing driver Jack Wood made his seventh career ARCA Menards Series start at Watkins Glen International, his first road course start in the series.

- Wood qualified his No. 21 Chevrolet in 13th position and gained valuable experience as he made his way through the field.

- The rookie continued to improve his running order throughout the night, eventually driving into the Top 10 in the latter stages of the 41-lap race.

- As the race came to a close, Wood crossed the line with a respectable 10th place run, notching his fourth career Top 10 finish in ARCA competition.

- Jack Wood returns to Watkins Glen for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, looking to complete his double duty weekend with another solid run.

Quote:

"Racing in the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen was a great experience and I gained extremely valuable seat time for tomorrow's truck race. I am excited to see what I can translate over to my No. 24 Silverado as I continue to grow as a driver. Thank you to Chad Bryant and the entire team for making today's race an enjoyable one. I couldn't do it without the support of GMS Racing and Chevrolet Accessories, so I appreciate their belief in me as I continue to chase my dream."