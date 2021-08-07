DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Watkins Glen

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion Start: 15th Finish: 11th Moffitt qualified 15th in the Clean Harbors Fusion for the Clean Harbors 100.

He was up to 13th after the opening lap, but after the grill got packed full of grass he was forced to pit and fell to 22nd. He lost a lap to the leaders on lap 14 when he was running in the 18th position.

The caution flag waved on lap 17 and Moffitt received the free pass to get back on the lead lap. The caution served as the halfway break and the No. 46 team pitted for tires, fuel and adjustments to help free up the car in the right-hand turns.

Moffitt restarted in the 16th position and advanced five spots up to the 11th position when the checkered flag flew on his first race at the 2.45-mile road course.