INDYCAR Announces Nashville Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry for an unapproved engine change following a team test at Portland International Raceway.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change comes at the series’ next event, which is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NTT IndyCar Series PR