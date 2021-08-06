Kris Wright and Rette Jones Racing hunt victory at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen marks the fourth and final planned race of a limited ARCA Menards Series schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

With two top-10 finishes in three races entering the final ARCA road course race of the season, Wright and his Mark Rette-led team are eager to get a second chance to turn left and right after getting spun on the first lap at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in early June.

“We had such a fantastic race car in June but really didn’t have anything to show for it,” said Wright who finished eighth at Mid-Ohio after getting one of his two lost laps back.

“Mark and the Rette Jones Racing team set the race car perfectly and we did put some pressure on the leaders late in the race – but it was more about give and take and making sure we had something we could take to Watkins Glen.”

Wright, 26, has already been dubbed a pre-race favorite for the 13th ARCA race of the season considering his road course racing accomplishments outside of NASCAR and his prior experience at the 2.450-mile, 11-turn road course.

Wright began his transition to stock cars last season following a successful stint in Sports Cars, including a second-place finish in the LMP2 class in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The Wexford, Pa. native also claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge championship (LMP3) in 2019 after scoring the IMSA Prototype Challenge Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.

Last June, Wright also competed in two ARCA Menards Series West races on the road course of Utah Motorsports Campus where he finished second and third, respectively.

Following the ARCA Menards Series race, Wright will also compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race driving for Sam Hunt Racing. The 82-lap race will be his fifth start of 2021.

“It’s no surprise to anyone that I am a fan of road courses,” added Wright. “I think I have a very good craft when it comes to passing and braking and I’d like to showcase that not only on Friday but Saturday too.”

His experience at WGI hails from his impressive season in IMSA Prototype Challenge competition.

“I love Watkins Glen. It’s the place of my first IMSA Pro win in 2017,” he added. “It should be interesting though to run the Cup layout because all I’ve ever run is the whole track.