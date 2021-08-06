Hafertepe Breaks Through At Knoxville With 360 Nationals Prelim Night Score

Racing into Victory Lane for the first time on Busch Light First Responders Night at the famed Knoxville Raceway, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. captured the opening checkered flag of the 31st annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Sam’s 57th SawBlade.com A-Feature win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, his win at the Knoxville Raceway makes him the 149th driver to make the turn into Victory Lane in 360cid competition.

“This one is because of Daryl [Turford]. He’s more in tune watching a race than anyone, and he’s the one that mentioned that a lot of these races are won through the middle, and when I tried it, it went.,” stated Hafertepe.

“We’ve been so close to winning a race here, so to finally win one, it’s awesome. The car was probably the best I’ve ever had here. We’ll see what it does during A-Feature hot laps and see if we can get better, but this is a pretty emotional win for me. Thank you to Miles [Hill]. Without him, none of us would be doing this.”

Chasing the opening six laps from the sixth starting spot, Hafertepe explored the Knoxville Raceway surface, finding the middle groove in the first and second turns. Pulling up on Matt Juhl, the Hills Racing No. 15h pulled even with the Octane Ink No. 09 in the first turn and rolled into the lead down the back straightaway.

Pulling away from the field with traffic looming, the slower cars did little to slow Sam but nearly took Matt Juhl for a ride on Lap 16 with the No. 09 suddenly sideways in the entry of the first turn to avoid running over Ryan Leavitt. Keeping from spinning, the race stayed green, with Juhl recovering in fifth.

Splitting lapped cars through the closing laps, Hafertepe made it to the finish with 1.355-seconds to spare. Using traffic to his advantage, the NOS Energy Drink No. 17w of Shane Golobic made it to second, with Lynton Jeffrey third. Leading the opening lap, Missouri’s Garet Williamson slipped to fourth, with Matt Juhl holding on to round out the top five.

Blake Hahn crossed sixth with Brady Bacon moving up from tenth to seventh. Jamie Ball was eighth with Cory Eliason and Justin Henderson in tenth.

The opening night of the 31st annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank saw a 43 car field on hand with SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins going to Brian Brown, Josh Baughman, Derek Hagar, Ryan Leavitt, and Jack Dover. BMRS B-Feature action went to Sammy Swindell.

Racing continues Friday, August 6, with Pits opening at 3:00 P.M. and Hot Laps getting underway at 6:45 P.M. [CDT]. Information, directions, and ticket information is online at http://www. knoxvilleraceway.com . Fans not able to attend can find it online at http://www.dirtvision.com .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

