Big Machine to Gift Winner of the Music City Grand Prix a Custom Watch

After the checkered flag waves for the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, Aug. 8, the winner will receive more than just a trophy in Victory Circle. Big Machine President and CEO Scott Borchetta will present the race winner with a custom Meccanica Grezza watch.

Officially titled the Big Machine Racing Grand Prix Watch, the unique piece is inspired by Borchetta, a Nashville, Tennessee-based music mogul and racer in his own right, and designed by renowned watch designer Flavio Oreda.

“The Inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is going to be so special to so many,” said Borchetta. “While it’s a dream come true for the owner’s group, fans, drivers and all involved, I wanted to add a personal touch for our first winner. I landed on a one-of-a-kind Italian-designed watch that is the perfect gift to celebrate this victory for all time.”

In addition to the one-of-a-kind watch presented to the winner, Meccanica Grezza produced just 21 exclusive pieces to commemorate the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Only a select few are available for purchase. Visit borchettabourb on.com/winners-watch to learn more.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix kicks off this Friday, Aug. 6, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. Select tickets are still available and provide access to three days of racing and concerts. For additional information or to purchase tickets visit MusicCityGP.com.

Music City GP PR