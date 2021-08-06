Meseraull, Kofoid Earn Podium Finishes In USAC At Bridgeport Speedway

Thomas Meseraull finished second with Buddy Kofoid placing third to lead Toyota on night three of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Eastern Midget Week at Bridgeport Speedway, Thursday.

Starting from the pole, Emerson Axsom drove his Petry Motorsports Toyota to the lead with Tanner Thorson moving into second, followed by Cannon McIntosh, Meseraull and Alex Bright rounding out the top five.

Axsom, who earned two consecutive runner-up finishes to open Eastern Midget Week, held down the top spot for the first four laps before Thorson would go low into turn one, pulling up next to Axsom and would eventually take over the point position going through turns three and four. Behind the two leaders, Meseraull would overtake McIntosh for third.

As Thorson started to open up his lead, behind him Meseraull would push past Axsom for second on lap eight as Kofoid moved up to fourth. The top four maintained those positions through the midway point of the 30-lap feature with McIntosh running fifth, followed by Chris Windom, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr. and Daison Pursley.

As the race went on, the bottom of the track became the preferred line and Kofoid would take advantage of it to pass Axsom for third on lap 21.

From that point on, Thorson would pull away from the field for the victory, with Meseraull placing second, Kofoid came home third, with fellow Toyota drivers Windom and Axsom rounding out the top five.

Four more Toyota-powered drivers also would earn top-10 finishes on the night with Thomas finishing sixth, McIntosh was seventh, Bright placed eighth and Grant earning the tenth spot.

USAC heads to Bloomsburg (Pa.) Fair Raceway for round four of Eastern Midget Week on Friday night.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Thomas Meseraull, RMS Racing: “We were real good tonight and we were good last night, so I thought the team deserved this. It’s been a grind being on the road as much as we have lately. It’s nice to be back on the podium with this Toyota RMS Racing Envirofab car.“

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports “The bottom was the fastest line, but we weren’t quite set up to run it. My car was good all over. As the bottom came in, my preferred line in the middle got dirty. Glad to be on the podium again. Hats off to everyone with Keith Kunz Motorsports and everyone with Mobil 1 and Toyota.

