Streets of Music City Strike Right Chord for TeamSLR

You have a vested interest in the Music City Grand Prix – you’re part of the ownership group and your car in the TA2 race is honoring Bryan Clauson. Talk about the event as a whole and, specifically, the cool factor of competing in the TA2 race as part of a race weekend that you’ve had a significant hand in creating? “I’ve been a big believer of this event in totality since the first day I heard about it. It’s going to be the first year of an event that I think is going to be very special and successful for a long time. It was easy for me to make the commitment to get involved from an ownership standpoint. And personally, driving in the event – I’ve raced basically fulltime for 20 years but, when I retired, it didn’t necessarily mean that I was going to stop driving. I still love driving from time to time when I have the opportunity to do so, and I love the Trans Am Series. Early on, when there were discussions about Trans Am being a support event to the Grand Prix, I had it circled on my calendar as it was one that I really wanted to participate in because I only live 20 miles away, and it was a great way to totally immerse myself in an investment. “Honoring Bryan Clauson is a really special thing for me. Bryan was a friend of mine, and when the Grand Prix made the commitment to honor his memory with the pole trophy for the NTT INDYCAR Series race, I saw it as an opportunity to further the legacy that he’s had in racing and run a tribute car for him. It’s been a number of years since Bryan’s been gone, but his legacy remains alive and well. But, personally, it’s a big moment for me. Bryan passed away five days before I won my first and only NASCAR race and I won that race driving for the team he was with in NASCAR. So he’s a big part of my story and I have just so much respect for him and his family, and his father Tim, and everything they’ve done and continue to do in dirt racing. So it’s just a special, personal thing.” In addition to competing in the TA2 race on Saturday, you get to present the Bryan Clauson Pole Trophy to the NTT P1 Award winner of the INDYCAR race. Talk about Bryan the competitor and Bryan the giver, as he was able to provide the ultimate gift in the gift of life. “Bryan’s one of those guys who never really met a stranger. And from a racing standpoint, I have a tremendous amount of respect for multi-disciplinary drivers – guys who can jump in anything and can race and be fast in anything and they just want to race and compete no matter what it is, and Bryan was that to a tee. He raced in the Indy 500 and, when the race was over, he jumped in his car and ran a 410 Winged Sprint car that night. They don’t make drivers quite like that anymore, so he was a throwback and I have a tremendous amount of respect for his talent and his ability, and he was a great human being. Like I said, he never met a stranger, always had time for everybody, really appreciated the opportunity that he had in his life, and that was reflected in his support of the organ donor program and trying to give back and realizing that he had a platform to make a positive difference, and he did so.” You’ve competed in Trans Am before – what is it about the series that draws you to it and keeps you coming back? “I just think it’s a great format for racing. I like hung-body road-race cars, lots of horsepower, and the race formats are great. It’s a sprint race, but it’s just long enough to have an endurance element to it. I think it’s a great series, great racecars and a great format. I’ve done plenty in the Trans Am division and this is actually the first time I will have competed in TA2. When they formulated this division and wrote the rulebook for it, it has really shown what the early promise was, and that’s evidenced by the fact that we’ve got nearly 40 cars going to Nashville and the competition is fierce. We’ve got a lot of big-name drivers and I think it’s a great, healthy road-racing series and it’s going to be a lot of fun.” You have two road-course wins – one on an actual road course (an Xfinity Series race in 2016 at Mid-Ohio) and one on a street circuit (an ARCA race in 2010 at Palm Beach International Raceway). Can you explain the nuances you have to deal with on a street circuit compared to a purpose-built road course? “The consequences of making mistakes are magnified on a street course because there’s no margin for error. Visibility and sight lines are difficult. On a natural road course, you can see a lot farther ahead, so you have to train your eyes to pick up on different visual cues on a street course. You can’t look off in the distance as much, so your mind has to operate at kind of a higher cadence. And there’s not a lot of air flow, so the strategy of taking care of your equipment, managing your tire life, and especially managing your brake life through the race becomes magnified as well because there’s not a lot of air that gets to the front of the car, so there will be a lot of brake management. It’s going to be really hot and humid in Nashville, so it’s going to be easy to burn the tires off of it. I think at street races, in general, you have to be a bit more focused, a little bit more in tune, but you have to be smart, too, because these races have the tendency to really come back to people more so than on natural road courses.” Typical Trans Am venues have a lot of runoff area. Street circuits don’t. Will you have to be patiently aggressive, knowing that the risk versus reward is higher on a street course? “I think it depends on where you qualify. If you qualify in the top-five, you get through the first corner and go racing. If you qualify midpack, you might be in the hornet’s nest for a good part of the race. If that’s the case, I think your strategy changes a little bit. If I’ve got 10 or 15 cars out my windshield, I will probably run the first half of the race with a little bit left in the bag and have my strategy be to let the race come to me a little bit, try to save my equipment so I can push the button with 10 or 15 laps to go and try to make something happen, but I think it all depends on where you start.” Nearly 40 drivers are entered in Saturday’s TA2 race. How important will qualifying be at Nashville? “I think qualifying is going to be huge because these street races are really unforgiving and I definitely anticipate a day of attrition, probably a decent amount of laps behind the pace car under yellow, and it’ll be a little tricky to pass. It’s going to be hot, so that’s going to be hard on equipment and hard on people. But I look at all that as a great opportunity to try and have a great day because of these variables you can focus on trying to do well. It’s going to be a tough race for a lot of people, but I love street racing because I love racing in situations where the consequences are big for getting it wrong, which means you have to drive with some courage and that’s the style of driving that I like. I don’t like going to racetracks with big runoffs where everybody can dive-bomb corners and be a hero. At a street race, if you get one corner wrong, your day can be over, so it’s a matter of how close you want to get to that edge, and I thrive in that environment.”