Sanchez looking forward to bouncing back at Watkins Glen after a tough finish at Winchester

Rev Racing NASCAR Drive for Diversity Development Driver Nick Sanchez, driver of the No. 2 Max Siegel Incorporated Chevrolet will head to Watkins Glen to bounce back after a difficult finish at Winchester.

Going into Watkins Glen, Sanchez has six Top 5’s on the season, including one at The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the only other road course race of the ARCA Menards Series season. Sanchez was also on a nine-race Top 10 streak and was 96-points behind Ty Gibbs for the championship points lead going into Winchester. At Winchester, Sanchez showed P1 speed in qualifying, and even went toe-to-toe with Gibbs and

fellow championship points contender Corey Heim early in the race just before a mechanical issue sent him into the wall around Lap 35. While the damage from that collision was not day-ending, getting collected in a wreck involving Taylor Grey and Daniel Dye was. Sanchez dove down low to avoid the wrecking cars, but was clipped on the right rear corner panel by Dye, sending him backwards-first into the Turn 1 wall at a dangerously high speed.

Sanchez walked away from the injury unharmed, but devastated that his career day had come to an end.

“We got caught in someone else’s mess, really”, said Sanchez, speaking to Trackpass reporter Dave Reiff. “I’m just thankful for my team, they build really safe race cars. We’ll come back stronger.”

Sanchez knows his time to get a win this season is running out, but despite all of this, his positivity and optimism remains unchanged.

“Out of every race weekend this year, I think this was our actual first legitimate shot to contend for the victory. Knowing that we had that opportunity, I don’t think I could have been any happier with how the weekend turned out. Hopefully this is a building block for us in these final 8 races.”

Like his race at The Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, this will be the first time Sanchez has ever raced on this course, but he is not phased.

“I feel like if we have a car with speed, everything else will take care of itself. I like road racing, it's where I started racing on go-karts. So, it’s something I know well, just not in a big stock car. This is a race I have been looking forward to, and am ready for.”

On August 6th, Nick Sanchez and Rev Racing will head to historic Watkins Glen International to race in the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen. Qualifying will begin at 3:15 p.m. ET, followed by an autograph session at 5:15 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1 and Fox Sports Go, with a radio broadcast on MRN and SiriusXM at 6 p.m. ET.

Rev Racing PR