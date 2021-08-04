Cody Ware and Omologato Partner Together Starting at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville

|
Omologato, an England-based watch company, offers the world's largest range of motorsports watches. With over 25 years of watch making experience, each watch from Omologato has one goal in mind; provide an affordable and high-quality watch to the Motorsports enthusiast.
“First and foremost I love IndyCar racing. To partner with Cody at the inaugural Nashville Music City GP is a massive honour. I look forward to working with him for years to come"
For more information about Omologato or to purchase one of their limited-edition pieces, please visit www.omologatowatches.com.
About Cody Ware
Cody's racing career started at the age of 16 in the Legend's Car Series in Charlotte, North Carolina. Growing up in a motorsports family, racing was inevitable. Through the years, Cody has competed in all forms of motorsports including IMSA, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Asian Le Mans Series - claiming the Championship in 2020. Most recently, Ware competes part-time in the NTT INDYCAR Series and full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.