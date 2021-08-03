Keegan Kincaid Overcomes Adversity, Returns to Pro 2 Podium at Dirt City

Undeterred, the team made repairs in time for the originally scheduled Sunday race, and Kincaid’s truck roared back to life on a charge to the front of the pack. Replicating both of his finishes here from last year, Kincaid would fight tooth and nail to return to the podium, taking second place when the checkered flag finally flew. He powered his way to the front after starting on the last row of the grid, passing more than a dozen trucks in the process.
“I’m happy to be able to at least take a podium finish out of a tough weekend at Dirt City,” said Kincaid. “Having to run both of our races on the same day was tough enough, but running into trouble in the first race and having to bounce back in a much shorter timeframe made this a really hard fought second place finish. We’ll regroup in time for Bark River, and I can’t wait to get back there and go take our points lead back.”