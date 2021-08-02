THE D-SHAPED DEMON RETURNS: Super DIRTcar Series $10K-to-win Demon 100 set for Aug. 17 at Brewerton Speedway

The Beasts of the Northeast have caught the scent of a demon – a “1/3-mile D-shaped dirt demon” known to New Yorkers as the famous Brewerton Speedway. With their helmets in hand and 800-hp monsters under the hood, the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series will return to battle this tricky demon Tuesday, Aug. 17, for The Demon 100.

Superstars like Larry Wight, Billy Decker, and Chris Hile made a name for themselves at the Brewerton track; now they, and the rest of the stacked Big Block Modified field, will look for glory on the biggest stage. With it will come a $10,000 payday and a guaranteed starting spot for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week (Oct. 6-10).

“We wanted to bring the Super DIRTcar Series back to one of its most vital home tracks,” said DIRTcar Racing CEO Brian Carter. “Brewerton Speedway has been a staple in the Central New York racing scene for decades and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Super DIRTcar Series back to this fan-favorite track.”

In 1973, Will Cagle won the first Series race at Brewerton Speedway. Then 20 years later “Canada Joe” Joe Plazek put his name in the record books to ignite a tradition of Series races at Brewerton. Matt Sheppard, the seven-time Series champion, holds the Series record with five Brewerton victories.

The ⅓-mile track produces exciting wheel-to-wheel action on a weekly basis with its tight entry into Turn 1 and then fast, sweeping layout in Turns 3 and 4. Its shape is like no other and combined with the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series, The Demon 100 is destined for a hell of a 100-lap show.

In addition to the Big Block Modifieds — with a purse in excess of $35,000 — the DIRTcar Sportsman will also be in racing in a 30-lap Feature with purse over $4,000.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 presale. Admission will be $33 at the gate. Tickets for students (11-17) are $15. Kids 10 and under are FREE. Pit passes are $35 for DIRTcar members and $40 for non-members. CLICK HERE for tickets. Pit passes are not available for pre-sale and must be purchased at the gate.

Hot Laps get the Big Block party started at 6:30pm (ET) followed by racing at 7:30pm.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every Super DIRTcar Series event live on DIRTVision. Get your FAST PASS now and see twin 60-lap Features at Land of Legends Raceway this Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Centennial 102 from Orange County Fair Speedway on Thursday, Aug. 12, and the Demon 100. Plus access to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

Demon 100 Order of Events

6:30pm – Hot Laps.

7:20 – Opening Ceremonies

7:30 – Heat Events

Super DIRTcar Series Heats – 8 Laps

DIRTcar Sportsman Heats – 8 Laps.

Super DIRTcar Series Redraw.

Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdown(s) – 10 Laps

DIRTcar Sportsman Last Chance Showdown – 10 Laps (If Necessary)

Break – Track Prep (If Necessary).

Demon 100 for Super DIRTcar Series – 100 Laps.

DIRTcar Sportsman Feature – 30 Laps

