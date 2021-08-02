A solid start to the season for Kevin Lacroix, then a disappointment at Sunset Speedway

Kevin Lacroix competed in the first two events of the NASCAR Pinty's season last Sunday at the 1/3-mile Sunset Speedway. The Bumper to Bumper team started strong with a 4th place finish in the Frontline Workers 125.

However, Lacroix suffered a mechanical issue around lap 30 of the night's second event, the General Tire 125, which ended his race prematurely. The driver of the #74 Bumper to Bumper / Lacroix Tuning car.

car had set the fastest time in practice earlier on Sunday and then the 5th place in the qualifying session.

"It was going very well in practice, but I missed my shot in qualifying, which explains my 5th place," said Kevin Lacroix.

Frontline Workers 125 Race Recap

It was an action-packed 125-lap race at all levels. Kevin Lacroix fought hard with the drivers around him in the first half of the race, staying between 7th and 5th position. These battles slowed down his ascent as he was caught in traffic as the train of cars was very tight. However, after a mid-race restart, Lacroix worked his way to the top of the pack, narrowly avoiding a car that went off the track.

Lacroix battled with Andrew Ranger, Treyton Lapcevich and Peter Shepherd III, all of whom were hoping for the lead. He finished the race in 4th place as he battled with Alex Tagliani.

"The race went well, except that I was stuck in traffic, so it was hard to pass other drivers," explained Lacroix. "When I was passing, there was often a caution, so I would lose the place I had gained. However, when I finally got to the front of the pack, everything was fine, and the speed was there," he concluded.

General Tire 125 Race Recap

Kevin Lacroix started from the 7th place for the second and last race of the night. Once again, the St-Eustache native was caught in traffic but managed to pull away and move up the field.

The driver explains that "I was once again caught in traffic, but everything was going well. It took a few laps to pass Alex Tagliani; we were side by side for a while. However, when I was able to finalize my pass, I was able to go faster, and I was moving up on the top four. However, my race ended on lap 30 because of a mechanical failure. It was not our day!

Kevin Lacroix remains confident for the next race, which will be on August 15, in the streets of Trois-Rivières; "I have always been very comfortable at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, so I hope to finish on the podium, and even win the race. It will be nice to see the fans in the stands, and I'm especially looking forward to seeing all the guests wearing red Bumper to Bumper shirts to cheer on our team!

The Frontline Workers 125 will be broadcast on TSN on Sunday, August 8 at 1 pm, and on RDS2 on Friday, August 13 at 9:30 pm. The General Tire 125 will air on August 15 at 11 am on TSN and on Monday, August 23 at 7 pm on RDS 2.

