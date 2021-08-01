Revved up with Waldorf - Rosalie A. Abbey, Author of 'Slavery in West Africa' Featured

Racing News
Sunday, Aug 01 17
Revved up with Waldorf - Rosalie A. Abbey, Author of &#039;Slavery in West Africa&#039;

History can be a colorful subject, with the interpretation of what is historical fact changing depending on the authors' point of view.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!     

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Rosalie A. Abbey.



What was your first car? A Toyota Corolla


What do you drive now? A Toyota Camry

 
What is your dream car that you wish to own? A Subaru

 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, if it will, truly, help the environment.

 
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? A book about the places on my road trip.
 

 What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I do not know much about Elon Musk. I heard about him only last year on the radio, as he was dealing with a conflict with his company’s shareholders. I am not sure why he wants to engage in Space’s business. I am interested in his electric cars’ project.

 

Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Capps leads the way at NHRA Winternationals David Higgins Wins 2021 New England Forest Rally »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top