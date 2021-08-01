DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Winchester Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Start: 5th Finish: 5th Gray qualified fifth for the Calypso Lemonade 200. A caution on lap 34 for a spinning car moved him into fourth, where he would stay until the competition caution waved on lap 75.

The driver reported he was sliding the tires too much and the team would pit for right-side tires, fuel and trackbar adjustments to gear up for the next 50 laps.

After restarting in fourth, the Ford driver quickly moved into third. Contact with the 21 resulted in a red flag on lap 84 and the No. 17 Fusion sustained damage to the left front fender.

Gray settled into fifth when the race resumed and was running there when the second competition caution came out on lap 125.

A four-tire pit stop and damage repair by the Ripper Coffee crew was in order during the break and Gray restarted in fifth.

The 16 year old was running in fourth when caution waved with two laps remaining to set up a green-white-checkered finish. He would battle hard on the restart and bring home a fifth-place result.