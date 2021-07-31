Blake Hahn Charges To ASCS Sprint Week Victory At Tulsa Speedway

Round seven of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products found the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network as the newly built Tulsa Speedway, where Sapulpa’s Blake Hahn charged through the field from 16th to his fifth victory of the season.

“It means a lot to have my name associated with a win at a track named Tulsa Speedway. I’ve listened to story after story of my grandfather and his dominance of the old Tulsa Speedway at the Fairgrounds, so the name obviously means a lot to my family and to me to carry on the tradition of a Hahn winning at Tulsa Speedway,” said Blake of his win.

Taking over the National Tour point’s lead, the swap is the seventh time in 2021 the top spot has been traded between Hahn, Covington, and Hickle.

Using restarts to his advantage, Hahn cracked the top five on Lap 6. Racing into the top three on Lap 8, the battle was yet to come as Ryan Timms came under fire from Jason Martin. Trading the lead numerous times beginning on Lap 10, the No. 5x officially took the top spot on Lap 13.

Leaving Timms to contend with Hahn, the No. 52 took second on Lap 20. Trailing Martin by over two seconds, Blake worked the bottom of the Tulsa Speedway with Martin riding high.

Chasing down the No. 5x, Hahn shot under Martin on Lap 24. Contact between the two with both trying to get to the bottom, Martin spun going in the first turn, bringing the call for the caution as Hahn hurdled a tractor tire after the contact shot him into the infield. Never spinning or stopping, Hahn was able to continue. The spin sent Martin to the tail, who pulled off instead.

“It looked like he [Jason] made a mistake off two, and that let me really close the gap on him,” said Hahn.

“Three and four, I just focused on hitting my marks, and we drove down the front straightaway, and obviously, by that point, everyone was fighting for the bottom. I was on the inside when we made contact, and it sent me into the infield aimed right at a tire, and the only thing I could do was gas it up and go over it, and he ended up spinning.”

Protecting the bottom through the final six laps, Hahn pulled away by 4.150 seconds while Ryan Timms had to fend off J.J. Hickle for second. Hickle in third was pursued by Dylan Westbrook, who moved to fourth from 13th. Making up seven positions, Ryan Bickett captured his first career top-five in Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour competition.

Noah Harris crossed sixth with Jeremy Campbell seventh from 17th. Alex Sewell was eighth, Colton Hardy ninth, and Dylan Postier tenth after starting 20th.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the finale of ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Outlaw Motor Speedway. Hot Laps get underway at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Outlaw Motor Speedway is located at 8100 Wainwright Rd. in Oktaha, Okla. Information on the three-eighths-mile oval can be found at http://www. raceoutlawmotorspeedway.com .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).