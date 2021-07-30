Keegan Kincaid Returns to Dirt City Aiming for More Wins

Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid returns to action in the Championship Off-Road Pro 2 class this weekend at Dirt City Motorplex, the fourth of six events on the 2021 calendar. Kincaid will aim to extend his 12-point championship lead at a track where he posted two podium finishes last year.
“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel this weekend at Dirt City,” said Kincaid. “This track was kind to us last year with two solid finishes, and after ERX challenged us all a few weeks ago, and kind of worked out as a wash in the points, we’re ready to turn the tide and put the momentum firmly back in our corner. It’ll be great to see all the fans at Dirt City again, and we’re ready to put on a show for them!”