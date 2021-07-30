Oak Ridge Boys to Headline Grand Ole Prix Show Sunday of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry are excited to announce The Oak Ridge Boys will be headlining the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday night following the race. Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the legendary Oaks will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary as members of the Opry next weekend. Alan Jackson is unable to perform due to tour-related travel logistics.
"We are honored and, to be quite honest, very excited about performing in Nashville after the GRAND PRIX," said The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall. "Thank you Grand Ole Opry for inviting us to take part in this historical event. Let’s go racing, Nashville!"
The Nashville-based Opry has rarely in its history taken its iconic show outside its home venue and is proud to include The Oak Ridge Boys in such a special night. Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green, and Justin Moore are also scheduled to perform.
The Opry show at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will close out the three-day festival, where fans and attendees will get a chance to experience the true heart of Nashville, as the Opry has been home to country music for 95 years.
Sunday night's show will start at 7:00 pm and will take place on the Main Stage, adjacent to the Fan Zone and sponsor display area near the pedestrian bridge. All concerts are included with individual tickets and three-day passes.
The Oak Ridge Boys also recently released the music video for their single "Love, Light, and Healing'' from their new album Front Porch Singin’. Premiered by CMT, the catchy tune spreads happiness and hope during a time when it is needed the most. With special emphasis placed on friends, family, and faith, The Oak Ridge Boys acknowledge the importance of finding joy in the simplicities of life and being there for one another. The cheerful lyrics come alive in the music video for “Love, Light, and Healing,” which was directed by Brandon Wood of IndieBling. The music video was premiered on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT.com and the single is available to download and stream on all digital services.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ new album Front Porch Singin’ is available now from Lightning Rod/Thirty Tigers. This is the group’s fourth collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The highly anticipated album has been featured in People.com, Entertainment Tonight, Newsmax, Wide Open Country, Taste of Country, Cowboys & Indians, and an in-depth interview with The 700 Club. The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career that includes their upcoming 10th anniversary as Grand Ole Opry members, showing no signs of slowing down. Fans will not want to miss the timeless sound that comes with the release of “Love, Light, and Healing.”
