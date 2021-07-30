NWES and Tijey extend partnership, introduce new EuroNASCAR 2 trophy

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and titanium jewelry brand Tijey announced today an extension of their partnership that will bring a new trophy to the EuroNASCAR 2 championship in addition to the current prizes offered by the Italian company. 2021 marks the third season of the partnership between EuroNASCAR and Tijey.



“We feel very fortunate to have such a great partner with Tijey!” Explained NWES President - CEO Jerome Galpin. “We are very happy and proud to offer to our drivers these Tijey NWES Champion Trophies that are original pieces of art! Being a NASCAR Champion is very special and allows one to to have an everlasting place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, so the Champion Trophy, as well as the Champion Ring have to be very special too.”



TIjey, founded and directed by Luca Saladino, not only presented a new version of the EuroNASCAR PRO trophy, but also introduced a stunning new EuroNASCAR 2 trophy to reward the winner of the NWES championship dedicated to young talents and gentleman drivers.



“Having reached the third season in this partnership with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series organization, we are very happy to share the same values and at the same time announce an extension of our agreement. This led to the creation of the new EuroNASCAR 2 championship trophy,” said Tijey’s Luca Saladino. “This way we will have the pleasure to reward with our Tijey titanium rings the drivers earning the most points in EuroNASCAR PRO at each event, while at the end of the season the two champions will raise our trophies to celebrate!”



Presented for the first time in 2020, the EuroNASCAR PRO trophy is a gorgeous, massive 700 mm, 9.2 kg cup made of machined high-grade AT6082 aluminium. The trophy has been updated with blue supports for 2021.



As its bigger brother, the EuroNASCAR 2 trophy is entirely designed and manufactured by Tijey. It is made from high-grade AT6082 machined aluminium, it weighs 6 kilograms and requires 60 hours of machine time to manufacture.



All residual metal left from the aluminium manufacturing process of the NWES trophies gets recycled and used to build other products.



Since 2019, Tijey and NWES reward the EuroNASCAR PRO driver earning the most points in a racing weekend with a custom-made machined titanium ring in the context of the “Tijey Fastest Driver Award”. The rings quickly became one of the most coveted prizes in NWES and in 2021, Loris Hezemans won the Tijey titanium ring both at Valencia and Brands Hatch, bringing his collection up to four, just one shy of all-time record holder Alon Day.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will return to action on August 28-29 at Autodrom Most with the second edition of the NASCAR GP Czech Republic. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.



NWES PR