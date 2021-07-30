Greg Van Alst adds Winchester Speedway to ARCA Menards Series schedule

The addition of his first short track race of the season brings a new race car to the Greg Van Alst Motorsports fleet, purchased from the former potent Chad Bryant Racing team.

Van Alst had hoped to make his “Tricky Triangle” debut at Pocono Raceway, but a crash in the opening laps of practice at the 2.5-mile triangle forced the Anderson, Indiana-based team to withdraw and regroup.

While disappointed with the outcome of Pocono, the team led by interim crew chief Donnie Richeson has worked harder than ever to prepare not only for Saturday night’s Calypso Lemonade 200 but upcoming races on the 2021 premier ARCA Menards Series schedule.

“I am blessed to be able to add another ARCA Menards Series race to our schedule,” said Van Alst. “Winchester is such a historic place, but I have a love-hate relationship with the track. But I think that’s the tempo when it comes to racing at Winchester. Some races you love it, others you hate it. Hopefully, we’re on that good side when the checkered flag waves on Saturday night.

“I can’t thank Chad Bryant enough for offering us a stout short-track car.

“Pocono was certainly tough to swallow, but we are determined to turn a positive out of a negative and adding Winchester Speedway – a race that was not on our schedule just shows the drive and determination of our race team.”

Van Alst has plenty of experience at Winchester’s half-mile high banks and while the track is dubbed as his hometown ARCA Menards Series race, the 2019 ARCA CRA champion is hoping to put on a show and contend for his first career top-five finish in the highly anticipated 200-lap barn burner.

“I’ve never won a race at Winchester, but I won a championship there,” added Van Alst. “There is definitely an opportunity for us to win on Saturday. It is not going to be easy, but it is possible.