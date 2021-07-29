Super DIRTcar Series added to Centennial 102 at Orange County after Midway 100 rainout

Weather reports of impending severe thunderstorms have forced Super DIRTcar and Orange County Fair Speedway officials to cancel Thursday’s Midway 100 event. However, the Series will be added to Orange County’s Centennial 102 event on Thursday, Aug. 12.

With $10,000-to-win on the line, the Centennial 102 will be a NAPA Super DIRT Week XLIX qualifier.

The Battle of the Midway 100 will not be made up.

Mat Williamson is both the defending Super DIRTcar Series champion and the defending Centennial race winner. The Buzz Chew Racing #88 driver won an unprecedented $100,000 in 2019 at the memorable Centennial 100, sealing his name in the history books.

A large contingent of Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will challenge the Series invaders including “The Sensational One” Jimmy Horton, Tommy Meier, Bob McGannon, and Billy VanInwegen.

All advanced ticket sales for the Battle of the Midway 100 will be honored for the Centennial 102.

The next Super DIRTcar Series event is at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY for twin 60-lap Features on Wednesday, Aug 4.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every Super DIRTcar Series event live on DIRTVision.

Super DIRTcar Series PR