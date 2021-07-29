Dylan Westbrook Finally A Winner With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Lapped traffic giveth, and it taketh, and in the case of Dylan Westbrook, slower cars were just what he needed on Wednesday night at Caney Valley Speedway to get the run on race-long leader, Jake Bubak, and finally make it into SawBlade.com Victory Lane on night five of Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“Super happy. We’ve been running really good lately, so we knew it was going to happen eventually. Just kept on working at it and finally got it done,” stated Dylan of the win. “The car was perfect, where the longer the run the better it got. Once the fuel burned off, I could really let it rip.”

Commenting on the move in traffic, Westbrook said, “The same thing that happened to me earlier, happened to him. It just happened to work out in our favor. That’s how racing goes.”

Happening in his 51st A-Feature start, Dylan is the 160th driver to top the National Tour, the tenth different driver this season to win a National event, and the fifth Canadian driver to claim an ASCS National win; joining Thomas Kennedy, Robbie Price, Marc Duperron, and Skylar Gee.

Chasing with two to go, Bubak rolled up on a pair of slower cars. Having to vacate the cushion that had carried him the entire race, Westbrook took his shot going into the first turn.

Beating Bubak to the second turn, the pair drag raced to the back straightaway with the Hills Racing No. 47x squeezing by.

Keeping his nose clean around the lingering slower cars, Westbrook pulled away by 3.232-seconds over the closing lap as Bubak and Timms commenced to trading haymaker-style slide jobs at both ends of the Caney Valley Speedway. Getting the final slide, Ryan Timms captured the second podium step with Jake Babak holding on for the bronze.

Several times battling with Blake Hahn, Arizona’s Colton Hardy held on for fourth with Hahn in fifth. In the top five battle early on, Tyler Thomas ended up sixth with Matt Covington advancing nine times to finish seventh. Up from 15th, J.J. Hickle made it to eighth with Noah Harris ninth. Brandon Anderson completed the top ten.

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products continues Thursday, July 29 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Seniors, and free for kids 10 and under. 81-Speedway is located at 7700 N. Broadway in Park City, Kan. More information can be found online at http://www.race81speedway. com .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).