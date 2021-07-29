MAVTV Motorsports Network to Showcase Full Slate of Live Coverage from Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

|
MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, in conjunction with NBC Sports, has announced a historic broadcast milestone for American motocross.
MAVTV is the exclusive home of live network coverage for the opening motos of all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, providing a total of 24 hours of programming that serves as a cornerstone of the Motorsports Network’s collection of live events. Due to scheduling conflicts surrounding broadcast coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, broadcast executives at NBC Sports, Lucas Oil, and MAVTV came together for the collective benefit of the sport of motocross and its fan base to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase the entirety of a Pro Motocross National on network television.