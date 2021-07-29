MAVTV Motorsports Network to Showcase Full Slate of Live Coverage from Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, in conjunction with NBC Sports, has announced a historic broadcast milestone for American motocross.
 
MAVTV is the exclusive home of live network coverage for the opening motos of all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, providing a total of 24 hours of programming that serves as a cornerstone of the Motorsports Network’s collection of live events. Due to scheduling conflicts surrounding broadcast coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, broadcast executives at NBC Sports, Lucas Oil, and MAVTV came together for the collective benefit of the sport of motocross and its fan base to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase the entirety of a Pro Motocross National on network television.

 

MAVTV will showcase the ongoing battle for the 450 Class championship between Dylan Ferrandis (14) and Ken Roczen (94) at Round 7, the MotoSport.com Washougal National, on July 24.
Photo courtesy Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is fortunate to have incredible partners that each share in the commitment to making this prestigious series the pinnacle of the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “With its years-long history of dedicated live coverage throughout the course of the season, MAVTV does not always get the credit it deserves as the foundation of the championship’s broadcast efforts. We’re thrilled that the opportunity has arrived to put the spotlight on the network, which is solely dedicated to servicing not just motocross fans, but motorsports fans as a whole. We express our gratitude to the team at MAVTV and our partners at NBC Sports for prioritizing our fans to provide this landmark moment in the sport’s broadcast history.”
 
