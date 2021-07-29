Strider Bikes partners with Ryan Dungey Foundation to give bikes to children's hospitals to help aid recovery.

Strider Sports Intl. Inc, the leading manufacturer of balance bikes for children ages 6 months to 7 years old is pleased to announce their support of The Ryan Dungey Foundation, a newly established nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for the next generation of children. The foundation will focus its efforts on supporting the fight against childhood cancer and helping children live healthy and active lifestyles. Strider will donate balance bikes to the foundation for Ryan and the team to deliver to children’s healthcare facilities throughout the nation. 

While a bike may not seem like the obvious choice for mobility in children’s hospitals and therapy centers, Strider has seen firsthand what a little bike motivation can bring to a child battling illness. “We’ve seen it all,” says Ryan McFarland, CEO of Strider Bikes “from a young girl at the children’s hospital in Colorado gaining her strength back by riding her Strider up and down the halls after recovering from cardiac surgery, to little cancer warriors in the children’s hospital in Utah using bikes for physical therapy after treatment. It’s amazing to see how a shiny little Strider Bike can help rebuild that desire to get moving again after a tough medical battle fought from a hospital bed.”

Former pro racer, Ryan Dungey, notable for winning every major title in American Motocross and Supercross has shown boundless support for children who need it most. Dungey said “No matter who they are, or what situation they might find themselves in, our youth will show us what they’re capable of, as long as they’re provided an opportunity to do so.” McFarland, a motorcycle enthusiast himself, has followed Dungey throughout his career and is thrilled about this partnership. “Our missions align perfectly” says McFarland “From our first conversations, we immediately had a connection talking about what we can do together to help improve the lives of children on a larger scale.”

Whether it’s fostering a sense of hope for the children and families battling cancer by reenergizing their spirits, or broadening their view of the world by introducing them to a bicycle, the Ryan Dungey Foundation and Strider are eager to bring their shared passion for riding and the freedom it brings to kids who could use a little joy and motivation in some trying times.

To learn more about the Ryan Dungey Foundation, or to donate, please visit www.ryandungeyfoundation.org

 

