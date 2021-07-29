Bonhams to Preview its Monterey Auction Cars at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca During Pre-Reunion August 7 and 8

Bonhams is a premier auction house for the finest collectible cars, so it would only make sense that it would partner with an event that celebrates equally collectible race cars in the race paddock and on track.



WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has partnered with Bonhams, making it the official and exclusive auction sponsor for the Monterey Pre-Reunion weekend, Aug. 7-8. The Pre-Reunion will have approximately 300 historic and authentic race cars competing for the pure sense of enjoyment, with nothing to win.



Bonhams will feature a vehicle display in the Champions Plaza on both days of the Pre-Reunion, allowing a chance to preview many of the remarkable automobiles before they go to auction. It will also be entertaining Pre-Reunion race participants with a delicious lunch both days.



“Bonhams has earned a reputation of high quality and first-class service, so this is a perfect partnership for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the Monterey Pre-Reunion,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We look forward to having Bonhams at our beautiful track and displaying their impressive group of cars before a collector takes one to the automobile’s next home.”



Then, on the final day of the Aug. 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Bonhams will present The Passion Spirit and Conduct Award to a race participant driving a small bore race car in the Category up to 1500cc.



“We are delighted to be back on the hallowed ground of Laguna Seca,” said Mark Osborne, global director of motorsport for Bonhams. “This year especially – after all we have had to bear – we look forward more than ever to wandering around the paddock amidst that wonderful sporting camaraderie that we all enjoy so much. To our clients and friends and friendly on-track rivals, we look forward to greeting you and to a terrific time while always seeking that perfect line through the Corkscrew.”



Bonhams is a privately owned international auction house. Founded in 1793, it is one of the world’s largest and most renowned auctioneers of fine art and antiques, cars and jewelry. Bonhams is the sole remaining international auction house that is privately owned and in British hands. It holds more than 400 specialist sales a year, in 60 different categories, at its flagship salerooms in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.



For more information about Bonhams, click here. To purchase tickets for the Monterey Pre-Reunion, click here, and for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion tickets, click here.



(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)