Veterans Motorcycle Therapy Ride To The Sturgis Rally To Be Supported by My Medic

My Medic, home of the best first aid kits on the planet, announces its support of Veterans Charity Ride (VCR). Veterans Charity Ride is a veteran operated non-profit organization that uses “motorcycle therapy” to help fellow veterans adjust to post-war life. Veterans (nominated through the VCR website) enjoy the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding on an all- expense-paid cross-country adventure of a lifetime.
"As a combat veteran myself, I understand the value of spending time with other veterans, especially on an adventure like this. To put it bluntly, civilian life can be a struggle for veterans; In battle, you build bonds and serve a purpose with your brothers and sisters that not many people can relate to. When veterans can be around one another, it helps satisfy that unexplainable urge to be back in combat. Participating in this adventure will fuel that sense of purpose again; these veterans will depend on each other on this journey in a way that doesn't come easy in everyday life back at home." Clint Chamberlain, COO of MyMedic, stated as he explained why MyMedic has supported Veterans Charity Ride since 2016.
With any mission, First Aid is always a top priority, especially when traveling cross-country on a motorcycle. “Stuff happens when we ride; from bug bites, sunburn, road rash, and getting overheated. We love what My Medic stands for, and they know firsthand, from their own experiences, what our veterans are dealing with when they transition back into civilian life. Their first aid kits have everything we need to keep us protected in an emergency and to keep us comfortable on the road.” Dave Frey, founder of Veterans Charity Ride explained.
VCR riders will ride with several MyMedic MyFAK’s, Moto Medic first aid kits, and Rapid Medical tourniquets.
The VCR motorcycle ride will begin in Moab, Utah, July, 28th and arrive in Sturgis, SD, on Friday, August 6th, 2021 and is inviting other veterans to join in on the largest group of veterans to ride into Sturgis, South Dakota on Friday, August 6th. Riders can meet up with the Veterans Charity Ride group at 12:00pm at the Rapid City Maverick gas station, 1624 Haines Ave, Rapid City, SD 57701.