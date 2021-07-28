DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Winchester Speedway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
- Gray enters Winchester Speedway on Saturday night for his fourth straight start in as many weeks with the ARCA Menards Series.
- Last weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, the 16-year-old driver started sixth and brought home a third-place finish earning his third straight top-five with the series.
- Gray has one previous start on the half-mile, high banked Winchester surface coming last September. He qualified fifth and finished there in his Ford Performance Fusion.
- Crew chief Chad Johnston returns to his home state this weekend. Johnston hails from Cayuga, Indiana, which is three hours west of Winchester. The veteran is a 2004 graduate of Indiana State University.
