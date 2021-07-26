Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Partners With an Impressive List of Corporate Sponsors Ahead of 3-Day Inaugural Festival

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is proud to announce an exciting group of exclusive and official sponsors for the inaugural event August 6-8. Big Machine Vodka joins as the exclusive Vodka partner, with Coca-Cola providing carbonated beverages and bottled water along with Anheuser-Busch, the cross-category beer partner. Firestone is onboard as the exclusive tire partner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and is the sole supplier of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Exclusive emergency medical and on-track services will be provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s LifeFlight. Previously announced, Wesley Financial Group serves as the sponsor of the Freedom Friday initiatives and Tribute Concert and rounding out the exclusive sponsors is Pinnacle Financial Partners, the retail banking partner.



Chevrolet will serve as the official automotive partner putting pure power on display. The mid-engine Corvette Stingray will pace the inaugural NTT INDYCAR Series event and bring head-turning presence and performance to the streets of Nashville.



Additional official sponsors include: Action 247, Brand Visual Group, Comcast/Xfinity, Flight Solutions, Grand Hyatt Nashville, Grand Ole Opry, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Middle Tennessee State University, NTT DATA, NetJets, Nurtec, Oak Grove Racing Gaming and Hotel, RJ Young, South College, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, ThompsonCAT / CAT Rental Store, Twice Daily, Visit Music City, Zaxby’s, and Zyn.



The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, a three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.



In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live musical performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.



For more information on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit, musiccitygp.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. All ticket options are on sale now while supplies last. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day packages starting at $119, single-day tickets starting at $35 and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.



Music City PR