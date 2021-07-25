DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Start: 6th Finish: 3rd Gray qualified sixth for Saturday night's 150-lap event at Iowa. Gray was in the second position when the second caution of the race was displayed on lap 21.

On lap 26, Gray made an excellent save while battling for the lead and managed to maintain the second position.

During the first race break on lap 50, Gray visited pit road from second for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the rear end of his Ford Fusion.

Another caution lap 85 occurred while Gray was in second and he relayed he was searching for anything he could find as he felt the track had only one groove.

The final break of the night occurred on lap 100 and Gray reported the more he ran down the track, the looser his No. 17 became.

With 30 laps to go, Gray was in the third position. He went on to finish the event in the third spot.