Jesse Little to Drive for Trevor Christiani at Evergreen Speedway

Saturday, July 24 Jesse returns to his short track racing roots by competing in the prestigious $25,000 to win Summer Showdown presented by Tire Pros at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe WA. Jesse will be driving the #78 Trevor Christiani car.

Jesse is no stranger to short-track racing as he earned rookie of the year honors in the K & N Pro Series in 2103. Jesse last raced late models in 2017 for Shigi Hattori, also in the K & N Series. On returning to short track racing and the partnership with Christiani, Jesse said "Our partnership with Trevor and his race team began earlier this year. We had worked through the logistics of running these races and the next step was discussing it with the team owners on leasing equipment. Trevor was very helpful and I immediately felt he was driven to put a competitive car on the track. It will be great to run back-to-back races with him and his team to build some chemistry and dialogue when it comes to driving these cars. They are something I have never been in before so the learning curve will have to be expedited."

While Jesse has never raced in his family's home state of Washington, the Littles are no strangers to Evergreen Speedway. Both Jesse's dad, Chad Little, and Grandpa have raced at Evergreen Speedway. Chad had a lot of success at Evergreen Speedway, winning two of the long 500 lap races, and finishing 2nd in the Winston West Series. Chad will also be serving as Grand Marshall for the race this weekend.

"Being back in the short track racing scene is so much fun," Jesse said. "I grew up in this atmosphere and it certainly reminds me of my love for this sport. The history that my family has at these race tracks is beyond rich. My Grandpa and Dad both have trophies on the shelf from these tracks and I can only imagine how sweet it would be to put one up next to theirs. We have so many family and friends in the area that will be attending the races that usually don't get to see me race so there is a lot of joy in that."

Evergreen Speedway promoter Doug Hobbs has generously offered to donate $1 for each grandstand ticket sold to Shriners Hospitals for Children so that Shriners can continue to provide the #MostAmazingCareAnywhere.

