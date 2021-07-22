TWIN 60s: Land of Legends Raceway Set for Dual 60-lap Features

Super DIRTcar Series fans will see double the excitement at Land of Legends Raceway on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with twin 60-lap Features.



Series and track officials agreed to run the remainder of the postponed Liberty 100 (from July 20) in addition to the already scheduled full program on that day. Both Features will be 60 laps.

Positions 1-20 for the Liberty 100 Feature were set by Heat Races and the top 12 redraw before rain fell on July 20. Two Last Chance Showdowns and the 60-lap Feature will conclude the event. Then, the regularly scheduled Super DIRTcar Series program, featuring the $7,500-to-win 60-lap Feature, will commence.

Series star Peter Britten was the Billy Whittaker Cars Fast-Time Award winner and kept Stewart Friesen at bay to win his Heat Race. Britten redrew the second place starting position alongside polesitter Tim Fuller, from Watertown, NY.

Alan Johnson and Dave Marcuccilli are the Last Chance Showdown pole-sitters. Series regulars like Chris Hile and Jordan McCreadie are also on the outside looking in. Both start in row two of Last Chance Showdown #2.

This is the first time since 2018 that two Super DIRTcar Series Features will occur on the same day. The last time was due to a fog-delayed race at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals in 2018. Tim McCreadie and Tyler Siri won those races.

Joining the Series on Aug. 4 is the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series: Central Region. Matt Janczuk, Tyler Corcoran, and Zach Payne are currently the top three in points.

Go to LandofLegendsRaceway.com for ticket information including queries regarding Liberty 100 ticket stubs and wristbands.

DIRTVision will carry the entire show live for those unable to attend in person. The DIRTVision annual Platinum FAST PASS or monthly FAST PASS is the best way to watch the greatest dirt racing in the world, including NAPA Super DIRT Week, World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals and more.

DIRTcar Series PR