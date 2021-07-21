DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Iowa Speedway

|
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
- Iest enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East season on Saturday evening at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race is a combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East and will serve as the fifth race of the Sioux Chief Showdown.
- The 18-year-old driver last competed on July 3rd at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway with the ARCA West series behind the wheel of the #54 for Naake-Klauer Motorsports. He qualified second and finished third in the 150-lap event.
- Saturday will be the first appearance at the 7/8-mile oval for Iest.
- In five ARCA East starts with DGR this season, the Madera, California native has four top-fives and five top-10s with three fifth-place finishes, an eighth and a second.
- Iest currently sits third in the ARCA East series standings, 34 points behind first place and eighth in the West series standings, 19 points behind first place.
