David Higgins Signs With JB15

Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer David Higgins has signed with JB15 Group for athlete representation and management. JB15 will represent and support the 10-time United States stage rally champion across multiple avenues.

Higgins is a rallying champion on three separate continents, having won overall championships in the United States and Great Britain, and teams’ championships in China. He earned his first American titles in back-to-back years in 2002 and 2003, converted a one-off entry in the British championship into a title-winning season the next year, and won every round of the Chinese season in 2007 as part of four teams’ championships on the continent.

From 2011 to 2019, Higgins had some of his most prominent successes as a part of Subaru’s factory motorsports program, winning eight of nine championships across two sanctioning bodies in that time alongside co-driver Craig Drew. Headlined by a dominant 2015 season in which he went a perfect eight-for-eight, Higgins would go on to be just the second rally inductee in the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame four years later.

Higgins’ successes have not been limited to stage rally. He also set a new record in the Mount Washington Hillclimb Auto Race in 2011 and broke it once again in 2014, is an X Games medalist in Rally Car Racing, and added two podium finishes in Global Rallycross events across parts of multiple seasons.