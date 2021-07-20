My Medic To Support American Daredevil Cole Freeman’s Motorcycle Jump Over Main St During Sturgis Closing Ceremony

Tuesday, Jul 20 17
High-Flying Motorcycle Daredevil fun comes with a risk, and no one understands that risk better than former EMT and firefighter Cole Freeman. My Medic proudly announces support of Freeman during one of the most iconic stunts to take place in Downtown Sturgis during the city's 81st Motorcycle Rally. Freeman will inject adrenaline-fueled thrills and champion support for non-profit group RESPONDER RESCUE as the main event during the Rally's closing ceremonies on Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

The American Daredevil BlockParty will take over the corner of Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way, kicking off at 11 am for ticket holders. Freeman will attempt his next death-defying motorcycle jump LIVE- and advocate the importance of why motorcyclists should always carry a first aid kit.

"When seconds matter, it only makes sense to carry a My Medic First Aid Kit on your motorcycle; it can save lives and should be something we all carry. I had personally needed one of these kits after a head-on collision in Sturgis last year claimed two lives. Unfortunately, I was helpless in the fact I had no tools to rescue either victim. I won't ride without a first aid kit again, and neither should you." -Cole Freeman shared.

The crowd will be thrilled by Freeman's exciting motorcycle stunts and his grand finale ramp-to ramp jump. He will also be raffling off a custom-built motorcycle, with proceeds going to Responder Rescue. In addition, audience members will have a chance to score one of many My Medic First Aid Kits! 

"When we heard of Cole's determination to help first responders, we knew we wanted to support his efforts. We are proud to support Cole because of his first-hand experience; he understands the importance of always having life-saving first aid items on hand. It's great to watch Cole as he uses his daredevil skills to not only entertain but to help educate people how to be prepared with first aid." David Barlow, CEO of MyMedic™, stated.

 

