Christian County Fair (Taylorville, IL) Race Preview

The 2021 Christian County Agricultural Fair opens up Tuesday July 20 and runs through July 24, but it's Wednesday, July 21 that racing fans have marked on their schedules as three divisions of racing return. The Taylorville, IL fair put racing back on the schedule in 2014, much to the delight of racers and fans in the area. The event is promoted by Track Enterprises of Macon, IL.

Races at the fair returned in 2014 and were held again the following five years with solid car counts and great racing. The 2014 event, which was the first in decades, was very successful, boasting a strong turnout in cars and fans. The inaugural edition of the event saw Kaleb Wood take the win in a field of 20 Street Stocks. Jeremy Nichols claimed the Sportsman feature, while Jeremy Reed won the Hornet A-Main.

The 2015 NAPA Tripleheader presented by Larry's Service Center saw Nichols again winning the Sportsman event, while Terry Reed won the Street Stock race, and Jeremy Reed ended the night in Hornet victory lane for a second time in two years.

In 2016, heavy rainfall hit the fairgrounds during the afternoon hours. Despite the rain and subsequent flooding at the facility, officials worked hard to get back on track. The event drew 20 Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks with Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols, claiming the win. Nichols also bested a field of 13 Sportsman to claim that victory. In Hornet competition, Decatur, IL driver Jeremy Reed took the win.

Weather was again an issue in 2017, as the event was barely completed with storms threatening throughout the night. Despite this, the racing again had solid fields of cars with Timmy Dick besting a 13 car field of Sportsman. Jeremy Nichols took the top prize in the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks. In Hornet competition, Marty Sullivan claimed the victory as rainfall started.

2018 saw another solid field of cars hit the track with Jeremy Nichols claiming the Big Ten Street Stock top prize over Timmy, Chris, and Darrell Dick. Ashkum, IL driver, Brandon Pralle bested a good field of Sportsman, while Eric Vanapeldoorn won the Hornet feature.

The most recent event in Taylorville took place in 2019 as the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. In the 2020 edition, Ethan Schnapp took the Sportsman win, while Andy Zahnd was the Big Ten Street Stock victor. Joe Reed took the Hornet checkered flag.

This year's Christian County Fair Triple Header will again feature Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets. While all races will be UMP sanctioned, the Street Stock event is also part of the Big Ten Series.

Pits open at 4:00 on Wednesday, July 20, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6:00, hotlaps at 6:20, with racing action taking the green at 7:00.

Macon Speedway rules will apply for all classes of racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.christiancountyfair.com. For further details call 217-764-3200.

Track Enterprises PR