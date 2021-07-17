Thomas, Windom Earn Podium Finishes at Jefferson County USAC

Toyota-powered drivers earned two of three podium finishes as Kevin Thomas Jr. placed second and defending series champion Chris Windom finished third in Friday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Mid-America Midget Week event at the Jefferson County Speedway.

Toyota drivers have now captured six of the nine podium finishes in the three Mid-American Midget Week events.

Wet conditions early in the day played a major role in Friday’s feature as passing would prove difficult at the front of the pack throughout the night.

Starting from the pole, Tanner Thorson took the lead at the green flag, with Thomas Jr. in second and Windom in third and they would stay that way throughout the 30-lap feature. Thomas was able to close on Thorson late and was able to pull up side-by-side, but was unable to complete the pass.

In addition to the efforts of Thomas and Windom, Emerson Axsom (fourth) and Justin Grant (fifth) also earned top-five finishes on the night. They were joined in the top-10 by Logan Seavey in sixth, Thomas Meseraull was ninth and Cannon McIntosh placed tenth as seven Toyota drivers earned top-10 finishes.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series will close out Mid-America Midget Week when it returns to Jefferson County Speedway on Saturday.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Chris Windom, CB Industries: “You couldn’t pass. It was frustrating. We had such a good car, but we couldn’t get to the lead. I know they’ll work on this track and get it back to being racy tomorrow. We’ll come and try to win the b ig feature tomorrow. This NOS Energy #89 is really good right now.”

TRD PR