Rain Cancels Summer Nationals at Hartford Speedway

Overnight rain and more wet weather forecasted in the area have forced DIRTcar and Hartford Speedway officials to cancel Friday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events at the track.

Both tours will next head for its one and only appearance in Ohio on Saturday, July 17, for the annual Birthday Race at Oakshade Raceway, where the Late Models will battle for a $10,000 grand prize alongside $1,500-to-win Modifieds, and the local Bomber division.

The Summit Modifieds will then wrap-up the weekend on Sunday, July 18, at Terre Haute Action Track, while the Late Models take the day off. Catch all of the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar Serie sPR