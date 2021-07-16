Axsom, Grant Lead Toyota In USAC At Solomon Valley

Emerson Axsom finished second, while Justin Grant placed third to lead Toyota in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Mid-America Midget Week event at Solomon Valley Raceway, Wednesday.

Starting from the pole, Buddy Kofoid immediately went to the lead with Cannon McIntosh running second, followed by Bryant Wiedeman, Tanner Thorson and Axsom.

Axsom would move up to second by lap 10 and started to close on Kofoid before a yellow flag would fly on lap 16. Kofoid was able to hold the lead for one lap after the restart before Axsom would slide him through turn three into four to move into first.

Axsom would then maintain the top spot for nine laps before Thorson used a slider going into turn four with Axsom having to lift, giving Thorson the point position. Axsom stayed with him the rest of the way, but was unable to reclaim the lead as Thorson would take the victory, followed by Axsom, Grant, Kofoid and Wiedeman. It marked the second consecutive podium finish for Grant during Mid-America Midget Week.

On the night, Toyota drivers would lead 25 of the 30 laps.

Other Toyota-powered drivers earning top-10 finishers included Chris Windom in sixth, Logan Seavey in seventh and Ryan Timms in ninth.

USAC closes out its Mid-America Midget Week with a pair of races at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska, Friday and Saturday night.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Emerson Axsom, Petry Motorsports: “I think we gave one away there. We had a really fast race car. We passed Buddy and a lot of other fast cars. I just want to thank everyone – my dad, Scott Petry and the entire team.”

