Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is Back in Action Close to Home on Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

One of the hottest drivers in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, Eddie Tafoya Jr., will return to action this Saturday night, July 17th, when the series returns to its home track, Perris Auto Speedway. The famous Riverside County half mile clay oval is located 30 minutes east of Tafoya’s home in Chino Hills, California.

In only his second full season racing powerful 410 sprint cars, Tafoya has suddenly caught the attention of fellow competitors and fans alike. Racing the sleek Specialty Fasteners #51T, the young driver has reeled off three top 10 finishes in his last four races. Three of the races have taken place at Perris and the handsome driver has placed fourth, eighth and 18th in them. The 18th place finish is very deceiving as he had a series best second-place locked up when he ran out of fuel with a handful of laps to go. While frustrated with that finish, he received some redemption a month later when he crossed under the checkered flag in fourth which is his best outing thus far in the series.

Two weeks ago, Tafoya took a hard fought sixth-place finish at the Santa Maria Speedway.

Tafoya’s recent prowess in main events has ties to his qualifying efforts each night. In the last four races he has qualified in the upper portion of the field each time. At Perris, he has timed in fourth, fifth and tenth at the last three races. Two weeks ago at Santa Maria, he was sixth fastest. Those top qualifying times are extremely important as it allows the 24-year-old to start closer to the front, and away from much of the mid-pack, and back of the field chaos in the main events.

Tafoya hopes to continue his recent meteoric rise in the series championship point standings on Saturday. Coming into the event three races ago, he was ranked 29th. Going into this Saturday’s race, he is tied for 14th and is a mere 15-points out of 13th and 26-points out of 12th.

Fans coming to the Perris race will have an extra chance to meet the personable young driver and the #51T crew at the on-track autograph session during intermission. In addition to the autographs and photos, there will be free candy for all children.

The 2021 Team Tafoya shirts are proving to be extremely popular with fans. You can meet the driver and his crew in the pits after any of the upcoming USAC/CRA races and pick up a shirt while you are down there. For those who cannot make it to the track, contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. on his Instagram or Facebook page and he will be able to take your order and ship a shirt to you.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s show featuring the best 410 non-wing sprint car drivers west of the Mississippi, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will take the green flag at 7:00. Tickets are available at the gate on Saturday or online 24-hours a day at www.tix.com. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The office phone number is 951 940-0134 and the website is www.perrisautospeedway.com.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, Circle Track Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson, and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this press release.

