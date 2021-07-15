Keegan Kincaid Adds to Pro 2 Points Lead With Top Five at ERX

Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid managed to extend his Championship Off-Road Pro 2 points lead by two after Friday and Saturday’s action at ERX Motor Park. After an up-and-down weekend for many of the sport’s top drivers, Kincaid salvaged a fifth place finish in the Saturday round to extend his advantage to 12 heading into the second half of the schedule.

“It wasn’t the weekend we drew up by any stretch of the imagination, but I’m really proud of how the team handled adversity at ERX this weekend,” said Kincaid. “They really worked hard to make sure we were in a position to run up front. Luckily for us in the standings, the weekend kind of ended up a wash for everybody, and we actually padded the lead by a couple of points. But we can take some positives out of a top five and make sure we’re ready to strike back at Dirt City in a few weeks.”