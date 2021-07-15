Impressive Win for Kyle LeDuc at the COR ERX Motor Park

Racing News
Thursday, Jul 15 24
Impressive Win for Kyle LeDuc at the COR ERX Motor Park

Kyle LeDuc and Toyo Tires® continued an impressive winning streak, picking up another victory over the weekend in the Championship Off-Road (COR) series. The third weekend of racing in the COR series took place at Minnesota’s ERX Motor Park where LeDuc relied on Toyo® Open Country® C/T tires to pick up his third victory of the season.

Held in Elk River, MN, the race presented a fast pace track for the Pro 4 Trucks. LeDuc and his #99 Monster Energy / Toyo Tires / WD-40 / Ford Raptor Pro 4 Truck started from the back of the grid but, with a strong strategy, he managed to pull off an impressive victory. LeDuc is no stranger to success in Minnesota, previously achieving his 100th short-course win at ERX Motor Park last year.

“This weekend’s event at ERX in Minnesota was tough. It was a challenge to connect the truck to the track that is half sand and half hard packed blue groove dirt, but we were equipped with Toyo Open Country tires with the perfect pattern to dominate,” said Kyle LeDuc. “It was a success with one victory and one second place finish over the weekend as well as the fastest lap time from each race. We were flying.”

LeDuc is a seven-time Pro 4 champion in the Lucas Oil® Off-Road Racing Series with over 100 short-course wins in his career. He previously swept both races at Crandon International Raceway in June.

“This was an incredible come from behind win for Kyle and Toyo Tires,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, sponsorships and events, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Coming off back-to-back wins at Crandon, Kyle adds yet another win to his short-course career total. He is on the hunt for yet another championship.”

To learn more about the Open Country line of tires visit https://www.toyotires.com/product/open-country.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Trans Am Set for 30th Race at Brainerd AHRMA Brings Vintage Motorcycles to Life when it Roars into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top