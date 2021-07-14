ARCA Menards Series Hits the High banks at Winchester Speedway in July 31 Calypso Lemonade 200

King Juice Company, the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and Winchester Speedway announced today that Calypso Lemonade will sponsor ARCA’s return to Winchester Speedway on Saturday night, July 31. The Calypso Lemonade 200 will be fourth consecutive Saturday night short-track clash for the series throughout the month of July and will be televised live on MAVTV starting at 8 pm ET.

A full day of track activity is scheduled, with ARCA Menards Series practice set for 4:15 pm followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 6 pm ET. The night’s 200-lap feature event will be preceded by a 50-lap Midwest Modified tour feature, giving race fans 250 laps of racing action for the evening.

Calypso Lemonade first partnered with ARCA series sponsor Menards in 2015 as the first sponsor of what is now the Sioux Chief Showdown. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third-largest home improvement retail chain, and King Juice Company, brings opportunities for the Milwaukee-based beverage company to promote its Calypso Lemonade Brand products to the Menards customer base.

The Calypso Lemonade 200 will be the 30th race for the ARCA Menards Series at the ultra-high banked Winchester Speedway. The track, which features 37-degree banked turns, is the third-oldest continuously operating race track in the country, first opened in 1916, behind only The Milwaukee Mile and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Winchester include Don O’Dell in the track’s first ARCA race in 1957, Ralph Latham, Bobby Watson, former series champions Marvin Smith, Tracy Leslie, Bob Keselowski, Tim Steele, and Frank Kimmel. Recent winners include NASCAR Cup Series stars Alex Bowman in 2012 and Chase Briscoe in 2016, as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series winner and current ARCA Menards Series championship contender Ty Gibbs. Gibbs dominated in 2020, leading 199 of the race’s 200 laps after starting from the pole.

“We are excited to partner with King Juice Company and the Calypso Lemonade Brand to bring the ARCA Menards Series back to Winchester Speedway,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager and Spokesperson for Menards. “What better way to quench a hot summer thirst than the Calypso Lemonade 200 night race at Winchester? It’s one of the most exciting racetracks on the schedule, and everyone will be looking forward to a great Saturday night short track battle.”

Advance discount tickets are now on sale for just $20, a savings of $10 from the gate price on race day, at 18 Menards stores in eastern Indiana and western Ohio, including the Indianapolis market. Children 6-11 are just $10, and kids five and under are free.

ARCA PR