DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Berlin Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Gray made his return to the seat of the No. 17 Fusion last Saturday night at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. After spending the majority of the 250-lap event in the top-three, he was forced out of the racing groove exiting turn two on the final lap and had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

The 16-year-old driver will make his third ARCA Menards Series start of the season and fifth start overall in 2021 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway on Saturday evening.

The 7/16-mile oval will mark another new track for both Gray and crew chief Chad Johnston.

In 14 career ARCA Menards races, the Ford driver has nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His only finish outside the top-10 was an 11th-place effort at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last season.

The yellow and black colors of Ripper Coffee Company will adorn Gray's Fusion at Berlin. They were also on the car at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.

