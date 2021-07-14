DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Berlin Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

  • Gray made his return to the seat of the No. 17 Fusion last Saturday night at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. After spending the majority of the 250-lap event in the top-three, he was forced out of the racing groove exiting turn two on the final lap and had to settle for a fifth-place finish.
  • The 16-year-old driver will make his third ARCA Menards Series start of the season and fifth start overall in 2021 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway on Saturday evening.
  • The 7/16-mile oval will mark another new track for both Gray and crew chief Chad Johnston.
  • In 14 career ARCA Menards races, the Ford driver has nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His only finish outside the top-10 was an 11th-place effort at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last season.
  • The yellow and black colors of Ripper Coffee Company will adorn Gray's Fusion at Berlin. They were also on the car at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.
 

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion

  • Moffitt enters his tenth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday evening at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway.
  • This will be Moffitt's first visit to the unique Berlin race track in his 38th career ARCA Menards Series race.
  • The Trinity, North Carolina driver extended his streak of top-10s to eight with his ninth-place finish at Elko. He was battling for the sixth position coming to the white flag and was spun out entering turn one. It was the 21st top-10 of his ARCA career.
  • With his four top-fives and eight top-10s, the No. 46 Clean Harbors Fusion remains third in the series standings for the ARCA Menards Series.
  • Click here for Moffitt's career statistics.

DGR PR

DGR PR

