DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Berlin Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
- Gray made his return to the seat of the No. 17 Fusion last Saturday night at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. After spending the majority of the 250-lap event in the top-three, he was forced out of the racing groove exiting turn two on the final lap and had to settle for a fifth-place finish.
- The 16-year-old driver will make his third ARCA Menards Series start of the season and fifth start overall in 2021 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway on Saturday evening.
- The 7/16-mile oval will mark another new track for both Gray and crew chief Chad Johnston.
- In 14 career ARCA Menards races, the Ford driver has nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His only finish outside the top-10 was an 11th-place effort at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last season.
- The yellow and black colors of Ripper Coffee Company will adorn Gray's Fusion at Berlin. They were also on the car at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
