Heavy Rain Forces Horsepower 100 Cancelation at Albany-Saratoga Speedway

Heavy rain throughout the weekend that is continuing this week, combined with the potential for tornadoes, has forced Super DIRTcar Series and Albany-Saratoga Speedway officials to cancel Tuesday’s Horsepower 100, an event already delayed once by rain.

The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will race at Albany-Saratoga on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Massive Malta Weekend, with a big $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 qualifier.

The Series returns to action on Tuesday, July 20, for the rescheduled Liberty 100 at Land of Legends Raceway.

Watch SuperDIRTcarSeries.com and social media for news, video, and features.

Super DIRTcar Series PR